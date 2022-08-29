Valencia agree two-year contract with veteran Uruguayan marksman Edinson Cavani

Valencia have reached a verbal agreement with Edinson Cavani over a two-year contract according to Fabrizio Romano. The veteran Uruguayan is currently in Madrid but is ready to travel to Valencia today to complete the move. Barring any late surprises, Cavani will become a Valencia player in the next 24 hours.

Valencia are in a transitional moment following the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso this summer, replacing Jose Bordalas. They’ve won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures so far this season and play the third at Mestalla against Atletico Madrid tonight. They’re currently sitting 14th in La Liga.

Cavani, 35, will bring a wealth of experience to Mestalla if the deal goes through. Born in Salto, Uruguay, he began his career with Danubio before coming to Europe with Palermo in 2007. He’s remained ever since, representing Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United with distinction and earning 133 caps for the Uruguayan national team, scoring 58 goals.