Sergio Reguilon to complete move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid tomorrow

Sergio Reguilon will become an Atletico Madrid player on Tuesday according to Fabrizio Romano. The Tottenham Hotspur left-back will arrive in Madrid tomorrow to complete his medical and then put pen to paper. He’ll replace Premier League-bound Renan Lodi.

Reguilon already has extensive experience of La Liga. He began his career across the Spanish capital with Real Madrid but made his name during a loan spell in 2019/20 with Sevilla – he helped them finish fourth to qualify for the Champions League and was part of an impressive side that also lifted the Europa League.

The following summer he left for Tottenham – Sevilla never had the financial muscle to compete with the English side. He’s enjoyed success in North London since but has found minutes hard to come by since Antonio Conte took over at the club midway through last season. The move makes sense for him, especially with the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon.