Riqui Puig assists Chicharito during LA Galaxy’s 2-1 win at New England Revolution

LA Galaxy beat New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Daniel Aguirre opened the scoring for the visiting side from California before former Barcelona player Riqui Puig assisted Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to double their advantage. Carles Gil scored late on for the hosts but it was a mere consolation.

The Galaxy are currently seventh in the Western Conference of the MLS. They’re 20 points behind city rivals and division leaders Los Angeles. New England are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Puig, 23, came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth system and has been highly touted amongst the club’s supporters ever since before he made his senior debut at the club. But he’s proven unable to cement his place in the Catalan outfit’s first team despite playing under a succession of different coaches and decided this summer that the time was right for a new challenge. The Galaxy will hope he has many more assists to come.