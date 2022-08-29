Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad make Umar Sadiq move

Real Sociedad could move for Almeria striker Umar Sadiq before the transfer window closes.

La Real have received a cash injection of €70m in recent days following Alexander Isak’s move to Premier League side Newcastle United.

Norwegian international Alexander Sorloth has already returned to San Sebastian on loan but Sadiq would add to their firepower.

The Nigerian hitman has netted 38 goals in the Spanish second since 2020/21 as Almeria finally secured a route back to the top flight.

He has picked up that hot streak in the opening weeks of 2022/23 and Almeria are preparing themselves for a flurry of late bids for the 25-year-old.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal’s interest has collapsed in recent days, and Real Sociedad are now the front runners to sign him.

Almeria are likely to demand in the region of €20m for their star man with negotiations set to begin tomorrow with the La Liga window shutting on September 1.

