Real Betis still intend to try to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal

Real Betis have won all three of their opening three fixtures and are currently gearing up to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid this coming weekend. But that won’t be the sole focus of the Andalusian club’s week – the transfer market is open.

It’ll close on Thursday evening and Betis still have several issues left to resolve according to Marca. They’re still unable to register Claudio Bravo and Willian Jose due to financial issues and still intend to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal before the window closes. Bellerin spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and has turned down offers in the hope of returning permanently.

So Betis will hope to travel north at the weekend with those three players as part of their squad. Because on the field, at least, they’ve enjoyed a superb start to the season. A title tilt may be overly ambitious but they can absolutely push for a place in the top four this season – especially given city rivals Sevilla’s form.