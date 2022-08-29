Pep Guardiola confirms that Bernardo Silva won’t be joining Barcelona this summer

Pep Guardiola has spoken out to confirm Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City this season and not leaving for Barcelona. He said the Portuguese playmaker is irreplaceable for City as he can do so many things and play in so many positions.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Silva throughout the summer and the noises coming from the player’s camp have been that he’d be open to a move – but he won’t force one. Both Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez are huge admirers of the versatile footballer but a deal was always going to be highly challenging for the Catalans to do given Silva’s immense importance to City.

Silva, 28, joined City from Monaco in 2017. Since then he’s been an integral part of a side that’s won four of the last five Premier League titles, contributing 50 goals and 51 assists in 255 appearances across all competitions. A Portuguese international, he’s earned 70 caps for his country and scored eight goals.