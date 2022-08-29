Nottingham Forest announce the signing of Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid

Nottingham Forest have announced that they’ve completed the signing of Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid in a club statement. The Brazilian left-back has joined the club on a season-long loan.

Lodi, 24, spent three seasons in La Liga after joining Atletico in the summer of 2019. He made 118 appearances during his time in the Spanish capital and played a key role in the side that lifted La Liga in 2020/21. He’s also a Brazilian international – he made his debut against Senegal in 2019 – who’ll hope to make it on the plane to the Middle East for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Lodi was in the stands at the City Ground as Forest lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. They’ve just been promoted to the Premier League from the Championship and have enjoyed a solid start to life in English football’s top tier. They’ve lost two, drawn one and won one of their opening four fixtures.