Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong’s London trip not transfer related

The arrival of Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay in London has triggered a renewed wave of transfer speculation.

Both players have been linked with potential moves away from the Camp Nou this month as part of the club’s drive to reduce their wage bill.

Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with signing de Jong, with Liverpool also registering an interest in the 25-year-old, and Depay linked with teams in Italy.

However, despite the rumour mill hinting at a move to England for both players, the reason behind their trip to the UK is for personal reasons.

De Jong and Depay are due to attend the wedding of their Dutch international teammate Donny van de Beek in the coming days as per reports from El Chiringuito.

💣💣 DEPAY TAMBIÉN SE MARCHA A LONDRES 💣💣 ✈️Tras Frenkie de Jong, Memphis toma el mismo camino. 🎥 ⁦@10JoseAlvarez⁩ https://t.co/D7dqcx1x2q pic.twitter.com/P5LrtgU2KY — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 29, 2022

With both players out of the country, as the transfer window closes, they are likely to remain at Barcelona for the 2022/23 season as it stands.