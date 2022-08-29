Juan Foyth faces World Cup fitness race

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth faces a race against time to play in the 2022 World Cup.

Foyth was forced off in Villarreal’s drab 0-0 draw against Getafe this weekend and he will be assessed by the club’s medical team in the coming days.

However, according to reports from Marca, the 24-year-old is set to miss a minimum of two months of action after knee ligament damage was confirmed earlier today.

The type of injury Foyth has suffered includes an average recovery period of eight weeks of rehabilitation and he is not expected to return to full training until the start of November.

The World Cup is due to kick off in Qatar from November 20, with Argentina’s first game two days later, and Foyth was a certainty for Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

His injury setback could also force Villarreal back into the market to sign a replacement full back before the transfer window closes this week.