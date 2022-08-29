Jorge Mendes in Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Chelsea

Premier League giants Chelsea could make a deadline day swoop to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been consistently linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford after declaring his determination to play Champions League football in the 2022/23 season.

The 37-year-old missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, and his lack of training has restricted his playing time in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Despite Erik ten Hag’s commitment to retaining the Portuguese hitman, Ronaldo’s objective is clear ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and Chelsea are open to a dramatic move.

According to reports from The Independent, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has now returned to London to continue talks over a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes this week with a move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stalling in recent days.