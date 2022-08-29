Chelsea plot deadline day swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are planning a busy end to the Premier League transfer window this week with three potential moves in the pipeline.

The Blues are rumoured to be tracking targets from within their domestic league and Barcelona hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to reports from The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel has asked new owner Todd Boehly to free up £200m to launch a dramatic deadline day plan to bolster his squad.

Wesley Fofana is set to join from rivals Leicester City in a £70m deal with talks ongoing to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

Aubameyang is the third option for Tuchel with the German coach looking to be reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund striker in London.

Barcelona are open to letting Aubameyang return to the Premier League this week, as part of their plan to reduce wages at the Camp Nou, with a £20m fee on the table for the Gabonese international.