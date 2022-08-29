Carlo Ancelotti praises super sub Eduardo Camavinga in Espanyol late show

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti singled out Eduardo Camavinga for praise following their late 3-1 win over Espanyol.

Los Blancos left it late to secure all three points in Catalonia and maintain their 100% record at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Vinicius Junior’s early goal was cancelled out by Joselu before Karim Benzema’s late brace secured victory for the visitors at the RCDE Stadium.

Ancelotti was asked about the turning point of the contest and the veteran Italian coach claimed the impact of his second half substitutes made the key difference.

Camavinga was introduced with 30 minutes left, as part of a double change by Ancelotti, with two more substitutions made in the final 10 minutes, and the teenager made a telling impact.

“When he enters a broken game, his energy helps a lot. We won the game because of that energy”, as per reports from Marca.

“That came from Camavinga, Rodrygo and Ceballos. The game was slow and we changed it.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a home tie with Real Betis next weekend before starting their Champions League defence away at Scottish champions Celtic on September 6.

Images via Getty Images