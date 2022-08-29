Barcelona veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba said to love idea of playing in MLS

Barcelona veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba love the idea of playing in MLS according to Inter Miami footballer Alejandro Pozuelo. He said that the pair told him that MLS is a league that the both of them love, fuelling expectation they could play there.

Pozuelo, born in Seville, came through Real Betis’ youth system before joining Swansea City in 2013 after two seasons in Betis’ first team. He was back in Spain after a year in Wales with Rayo Vallecano, leaving Madrid for Genk two seasons later for a four-year stint in Belgium. He went to MLS after that with Toronto, joining Inter Miami this year after three seasons in Canada.

Both Busquets and Alba are coming to the end of their careers in top-level European football. The former is still a guaranteed starter for Barcelona but he’s getting on in years, while the latter has recently been supplanted by youth-teamer Alejandro Balde.