Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers violent robbery at Castelldefels home

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent robbery at his home in Castelldefels in the early hours of this morning according to El Pais. Four mean climbed into his garden and threatened him with firearms and iron bars.

The thieves intimidated Aubameyang and his wife with weapons until they opened the safe and took several jewels. They then fled the scene in a white Audi A3. This isn’t the first time a Barcelona player’s house has been burgled in such a fashion – Jordi Alba suffered the same fate back in 2018. Although usually thieves wait until they know the house is empty before making a move.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal last winter and has hit the ground running in Catalonia, contributing 13 goals for the club to help them qualify for the Champions League in 2021/22 after a poor start to the season. But his future at the club is uncertain due to Barcelona’s precarious financial situation.