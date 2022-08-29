Atletico Madrid snatch crucial win at Valencia

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga action with a 1-0 victory away at Valencia.

Los Che confirmed the signing of Edinson Cavani before kick off with the Uruguayan international watching on from the stands at the Estadio Mestalla.

The opening stages were dominated by niggly fouls and free kicks with five yellow cards handed out before the half hour mark.

Yunus Musah’s disallowed goal was the only bright spark before the interval, with Thierry Correira’s red card also downgraded to a booking, as the contest became more bad tempered.

Yunus Musah looked to have given Valencia the lead with a wonder goal, but after some VAR confusion it was ruled out for a foul in the buildup ❌ A stunning hit from a long, long way out from the Valencia youngster all the same 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oFp6Xyktxe — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 29, 2022

However, with chances at a premium at both ends, the tie was decided by the one real chance on 66 minutes as substitute Antoine Griezmann’s deflected strike edged Los Rojiblancos ahead.

The visitors dug in to seal the win in the closing stages as Valencia’s inconsistent start to the campaign continued.

Up next for Atletico Madrid is a home tie against Real Sociedad this weekend with Valencia heading to Getafe.

