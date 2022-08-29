Athletic Club cruise to 4-0 Cadiz win

Athletic Club have continued their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga season with a 4-0 win away at Cadiz.

The Basque side edge up to fifth place in the table as they dominated throughout in Andalucia.

The visitors were on the front foot from the off at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla as Inaki Williams pounced on a defensive error to slot them in front.

Athletic Club lead Cadiz after 45 minutes! 🦁 A horrible error at the back but what a finish from the angle by Iñaki Williams 👏 pic.twitter.com/YUzBM593Yh — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 29, 2022

William found himself at the centre of the action for Ernesto Valverde’s side, with a missed spot kick before the break, before Gorka Guruzeta doubled the advantage on the hour mark.

Gorka Guruzeta arrows a strike into the bottom corner! 🎯 Athletic Club double their lead 🦁 pic.twitter.com/EU5lHwPCTs — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 29, 2022

Despite seeing a goal ruled out by VAR, Athletic finally wrapped up the win with ten minutes remaining, as Alex Berenguer calmly broke through to fire home, and Guruzeta tapped home a fourth in added time.

Up next for Valverde’s charges is a home tie against Espanyol this weekend with Cadiz heading to Celta Vigo in Friday night action.

