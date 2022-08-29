Arsenal eye Villarreal star as Wilf Zaha Plan B option

Premier League pair Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly plotting a last minute push for Crystal Palace talisman Wilf Zaha.

Zaha has been linked with a potential deadline day move away from Selhurst Park despite a positive start to the season for the Ivory Coast international.

However, the picture remains complicated for both sides, with Chelsea also considering moves for Barcelona hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

Zaha could come into play for Thomas Tuchel if he fails with a double swoop with Mikel Arteta viewing the 29-year-old as a back up option to Villarreal star Yeremi Pino.

Spanish international Pino has risen to prominence with the Yellow Submarine, after netting seven goals last season, despite not turning 20 until October.

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, via the Daily Express, Pino is on Arteta’s wish list, however, the Basque coach is running out of time to complete a move before the Premier League window closes on August 31.