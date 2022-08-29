Alexander Sorloth completes Real Sociedad return

Norwegian international Alexander Sorloth has completed a loan move back to Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old impressed in flashes on loan in San Sebastian, as part of a season long loan at the club in 2021/22, from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

La Real have been locked in talks with his parent club over a full transfer move ahead of the transfer window closing this week but they have now settled for a second loan.

Reports from Marca claim the deal will cost Real Sociedad around €3m up front, for the 2022/23 campaign, with more signings expected in the coming days.

The €70m sale of Swedish international Alexander Isak has freed up funds to complete this deal and the club are targeting more attacking reinforcements.

However, the Basque giants have missed out in the race to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, with the Uruguayan veteran set to join rivals Valencia in the next 24 hours.