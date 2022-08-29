Ajax consider move to replace Manchester United-bound Antony with Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos

There’s less than a week left in the transfer market and Sevilla are expected to be busy between now and then. Monchi is focused on signing a new striker but sales may need to take place in order to recruit one – Lucas Ocampos could leave the club.

That’s according to Marca, who report that Ajax are considering a move for the mercurial Argentine to replace Manchester United-bound Brazilian winger Antony. Ocampos enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Sanchez-Pizjuan but has seen his form – and prominence – fall significantly in recent times. A move is possible.

Because Sevilla need to make changes. They’ve started the season poorly, taking just one point from their opening three fixtures. They face Barcelona next before locking horns with Manchester City in the Champions League. A terrible opening to the season could become a full-blown crisis very quickly should things not be brought under control soon.