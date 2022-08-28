Xavi hails goal machine Robert Lewandowski after Real Valladolid win

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for match winner Robert Lewandowski following a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Polish international netted twice for the second weekend in a row as he continued a strong start to life in the La Blaugrana attack.

The veteran striker has hit the ground running in Catalonia, following his protracted move from Bayern Munich this summer, and Xavi was almost lost for words in his praise of the 33-year-old.

“He’s an extraordinary player. Spectacular. He is a natural leader. It is wonderful to have him,” as per reports from Marca.

“He’s an example to the others in how he works for the team.”

Xavi also hinted the club are likely to make at least one more signing before the transfer window closes next week.

The club are still working to finalise a deal for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso after already agreeing a transfer with the Premier League giants for the Spanish international.

However, Xavi is also pushing to move on players, as he looks to balance their salary bill in Catalonia, to meet La Liga FFP rules.

