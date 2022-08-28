Watch: Robert Lewandowski and Pedri put Barcelona 2-0 up on Real Valladolid

Barcelona have got off the mark at Camp Nou this season and so has Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana now have all their players registered and Jules Kounde has made his debut, albeit as a right-back. The French defender replaced Andreas Christensen in the line-up, who came down with a fever, meaning Ronald Araujo shifted across to the centre of defence.

Neither have had much defending to do in the first half as Barcelona have dominated. Eventually, for it felt like it had taken some time, Barcelona took advantage of their good play and Robert Lewandowski got on the end of a beautiful ball from Raphinha.

Barcelona continued to dominate and with a few minutes to go before the break, doubled their lead. Ousmane Dembele’s excellent assist was passed into the corner by an oncoming Pedri just inside the box.

Real Valladolid came close to getting one back as Eric Garcia cleared onto his own post just before the half-time whistle, but it could be a long second half for La Pucela.