Villarreal’s winless run ended in Getafe stalemate

Villarreal’s positive start to the campaign hit a bump in the road as they scrapped out a 0-0 draw away at Getafe.

The Yellow Submarine picked up successive wins in the opening fortnight of the league campaign but they failed to fire on their visit to the Spanish capital.

Neither side created any chances before the break with Gerard Moreno denied just before interval.

That pattern of a lack of attacking threat continued in the second 45, as substitute Samuel Chukwueze wasted the only chance of the clash, with a fluffed close range effort.

What a miss from Chukwueze! 😮 That was golden opportunity for Villarreal to win it 🟡 pic.twitter.com/xxgpZe2AoS — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2022

VAR denied Villarreal an added time spot kick, as the referee changed his mind on a penalty, after Moreno’s strike hit a hand accidentally inside the box.

Hand or face? 🤔 Villarreal thought they had a 97th minute penalty but the referee overturned the decision after consulting with VAR 👀 pic.twitter.com/kK9ahNq3TH — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2022

Up next for Villarreal is a home game against Elche next weekend, ahead of the start of their Europa League campaign next month, with Getafe heading off to Valencia.

