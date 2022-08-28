Team News: Jules Kounde makes Barcelona debut amid changes

Jules Kounde has waited patiently for his competitive Barcelona debut and after being registered on Saturday evening, the French defender has been handed his first start for the Blaugrana.

Xavi Hernandez has made three changes from their 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad, which saw Ansu Fati star in the second half. He remains on the bench, but Raphinha player does return to the starting line-up. Sergio Busquets returns from suspension and Kounde replaces Andreas Christensen. Alejandro Balde has again kept his place over Jordi Alba.

Barcelona have just one absence to contend with, although Ez Abde has been left out of the squad as he is expected to complete a loan move to the away side, Real Valladolid. Andreas Christensen was left out of the side after coming down with a fever.

La Pucela are currently missing their star striker Shon Weissman and perhaps their second most important forward in Gonzalo Plata, both through injury. Goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has not recovered in time, meaning Jordi Masip starts as he faces his former club.