Sevilla’s poor start to 2022/23 continues with Almeria defeat

Sevilla’s frustrating search for a first La Liga win of the 2022/23 season will now stretch on into September.

Julen Lopetegui’s side lost 2-1 away at Andalucian rivals Almeria to confirm they have picked up just one league point from their opening three games of the campaign.

Despite the end result on the night, Sevilla did start as the brighter of the two sides at the Power Horse Stadium, with midfield star Oliver Torres deservedly edging them in front.

However, the hosts reacted smartly to that early setback before the break, as Largie Ramazani eventually poked them level just before the interval.

That set the tie on a knife edge after the restart with man of the moment Umar Sadiq producing a deadly finish to clinch all three points for Almeria.

Sadiq looks increasingly likely to stay at Almeria in the coming days despite widespread transfer interest in the Nigerian international in recent weeks.

