Robert Lewandowski inspires Barcelona to 4-0 Real Valladolid win

Barcelona netted four La Liga goals for the second weekend in a row as La Blaugrana cruised to a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Catalans giants smashed past Real Sociedad last time out, and Robert Lewandowski bagged another impressive brace, in a dominant performance from the hosts.

Barcelona looked in determined mood from the start at the Camp Nou, with Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele both denied by the woodwork, before the Polish international netted an outrageous opener.

Lewandowski on the scoresheet once again for Barcelona! 🔥 A fantastic cross from Raphinha and the Polish superstar wasn't going to let it get past his outstretched leg 👏 pic.twitter.com/9pM41XAxpg — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2022

Teenage star Pedri burst onto Dembele’s pass through the Valladolid defence to double their advantage just before the break.

A touch of class from Pedri with that finish! 🤩 Barcelona looking formidable today 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/AIR0BgTmid — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2022

Lewandowski’s deflected finish ended the tie as a contest just after the hour mark, before his saved shot fell kindly to Sergi Roberto to wrap up the game in added time.

Robert Lewandowski already looks unstoppable for Barcelona! 🔥 A beautiful reverse assist from Dembele and Barca's new No. 9 sees his backheel nestle in the corner with the help of a deflection 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/txTXGrGH84 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2022

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Sevilla next weekend with Valladolid at home to Almeria in Monday night action.

Images via Getty Images