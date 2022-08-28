Renan Lodi to be presented as Nottingham Forest player this afternoon

Atletico Madrid will receive a financial boost before the end of the transfer window, with Renan Lodi due to complete a move to Nottingham Forest imminently.

Los Rojiblancos seemed like they were done in terms of transfer business for this summer, but a beneficial offer from Forest appears to have persuaded them to part with one of their left wingbacks.

Reportedly Lodi will move initially on loan for a fee of €5m, with Forest then having a €30m option to make that deal permanent. The suggestion is that Atletico will react by bringing in Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham to cover his position.

According to Marca, those days are close to be being done and Renan Lodi will even be presented at 17:30 CEST as a new Forest player.

In spite of this being a speedy transfer, it will still be difficult for Lodi to leave and Reguilon to come in before Atletico Madrid’s fixture with Valencia on Monday night.