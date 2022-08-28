Real Sociedad to bring back target man on loan following Alexander Isak exit

Real Sociedad are renowned for doing their transfer business early and no doubt did not expect to be scrambling to bring in a striker in the final days of the window. However the €70m offer from Newcastle United was too good to turn down and as such, Sporting Director Roberto Olabe has sprung into action.

The first step to replacing him will be to bring in his former strike partner – Alexander Sorloth is set to return to La Real on loan for another season. That is the news coming from Diario AS, who say he will arrive in Guipuzkoa shortly.

Sorloth scored 8 goals in 40 appearances last season, often sharing his minutes with Isak. The Txuri-Urdin had a purchase option on Sorloth but decided against exercising it this summer. RB Leipzig are content for him to leave on loan again after bringing in Timo Werner.

The idea is to bring in another forward in addition to Sorloth, with Edinson Cavani the favourite to be that next striker. The Uruguayan has a track record of finishing and La Real’s largest weakness last season was the lack of a clinical touch. If they can pull both deals off, they have a just claim to say that they are stronger up front this campaign than last.