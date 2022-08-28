Real Sociedad eye Leicester City star Ayoze Perez

Real Sociedad could rival Real Betis for Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez in the coming days.

The Spanish attacker has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the transfer window slams shut next week.

The Foxes are undergoing a squad reshuffle, with big name exits planned before the end of the month, and Perez could be offloaded by Brendan Rodgers.

According to reports from Diario AS, La Real are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, as the Basque club react to the departure of Alexander Isak to Newcastle United.

The club are also working on a deal to bring Alexander Sorloth back to the Estadio Anoeta following his loan spell in San Sebastian last season.

Real Betis could attempt to challenge La Real for Perez in a last minute bidding war, with Leicester set to demand in the region of €8m for the 29-year-old, as negotiations begin.