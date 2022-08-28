Real Sociedad and Mallorca secure key La Liga wins

Real Sociedad maintained their strong start to the La Liga season with a 1-0 win away at Elche.

La Real bounced back from the departure of talisman Alexander Isak to Newcastle United with three crucial points on the road.

Neither side created much in the early stages, before a crucial breakthrough for the Basque side, as Brais Mendez burst clear in behind the Elche defence, to slot home on 22 minutes.

FT #ElcheRealSociedad 0-1 💙🤍 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘇 was the only name on the scoresheet today as @RealSociedadEN got back to winning ways!!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/jOgWwL8GaW — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) August 27, 2022

Mikel Merino missed a second half spot kick for La Real but they survived a spell of late Elche pressure to hold on for the win.

Mallorca sealed their first win of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 victory away at Rayo Vallecano.

Vedat Muriqi’s early header set the tone for the visitors on the night despite Radamel Falcao crashing an effort against post in Vallecas.

Vedat Muriqi with the opening goal! 💥 Mallorca with the lead at Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6H8Sy5D4lx — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 27, 2022

Mallorca regained the initiative in the second 45 as Kang-in Lee pounced inside the box to fire home the winner.

Kang-In Lee with a clinical finish to make it 2-0 Mallorca! 🔥 It doesn't get much more direct than that 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Xf9REsYpMq — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 27, 2022

Images via Getty Images