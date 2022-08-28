Elche Mallorca

Real Sociedad and Mallorca secure key La Liga wins

Real Sociedad maintained their strong start to the La Liga season with a 1-0 win away at Elche.

La Real bounced back from the departure of talisman Alexander Isak to Newcastle United with three crucial points on the road.

Neither side created much in the early stages, before a crucial breakthrough for the Basque side, as Brais Mendez burst clear in behind the Elche defence, to slot home on 22 minutes.

Mikel Merino missed a second half spot kick for La Real but they survived a spell of late Elche pressure to hold on for the win.

Mallorca sealed their first win of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 victory away at Rayo Vallecano.

Vedat Muriqi’s early header set the tone for the visitors on the night despite Radamel Falcao crashing an effort against post in Vallecas.

Mallorca regained the initiative in the second 45 as Kang-in Lee pounced inside the box to fire home the winner.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Brais Mendez Kang-in Lee Mikel Merino Radamel Falcao Vedat Muriqi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News