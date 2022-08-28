Espanyol Real Madrid

Real Madrid snatch late 3-1 Espanyol win

Real Madrid grabbed a chance to extend their 100% record so far in the 2022/23 La Liga season with a late 3-1 win over Espanyoll.

Los Blancos cruised to successive wins in their opening two games of their Spanish domestic title defence this month but they left it late to make it three in a row in Catalonia.

The visitors hit their stride quickly at the RCDE Stadium as Aurelien Tchouameni’s disguised pass freed Vinicius Junior to slot home.

The Brazilian was twice denied before the break, but Espanyol grabbed their chance to equalise, as Joselu’s prodded home after his initial shot bounced back into his path.

Espanyol worked hard to smother Real Madrid after the restart but Karim Benzema peeled away from his marker to turn home a superb winner for Carlo Ancelotti’s side before adding a third after Benjamin Lecomte’s dismissal.

Up next for Real Madrid is a home tie with Real Betis next weekend with Espanyol heading off to face Athletic Club.

