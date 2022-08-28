Raul de Tomas remains number one Sevilla target before transfer deadline

The discontent at Sevilla goes far beyond this summer’s transfer activity, but if they could secure the signing of clinical striker it might ease concerns at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas is their number one target ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday. The Spanish international is keen to leave Barcelona after disagreements with new manager Diego Martinez and the Seville daily referenced Twitch show La Grada, who say that Los Pericos would allow de Tomas to leave on loan.

That would suit Sevilla, as it appears Monchi is either not able or not willing to make a considerable investment in a striker this summer. Without exits, it appears that a loan would be the only way for de Tomas to move to Andalucia this summer.

Following their defeat against Almeria, manager Julen Lopetegui accused Sevilla of lacking a strong mentality. Until a striker arrives, it may be that Sevilla continue to lack confidence in the knowledge that it takes considerable effort for them to score currently.