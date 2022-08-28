Predicted XI: Barcelona to hand Jules Kounde debut amid four changes for Real Valladolid

Barcelona will take on Real Valladolid at 19:30 CEST on Sunday evening and after over 91,000 attended a friendly during midweek against Manchester City, it is expected to be another good atmosphere again.

In spite of the criticism of the club from far and wide in the football world, the feel-good factor within Barcelona is still prevalent. That will be reinforced this evening as they should be able to see their new defensive star Jules Kounde for the first time. The French defender was finally registered with La Liga on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, three more changes are expected for Barcelona. Sergi Roberto could make his first start at right-back and Sergio Busquets is likely to come straight back into the line-up after serving a suspension last weekend.

Sport say that Xavi Hernandez will revert to the first front three that he fielded against Rayo Vallecano, meaning a return for Raphinha in place of Ferran Torres.

Barcelona have the rest of their side available, but Real Valladolid goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo is fighting an injury, potentially allowing a Camp Nou return for Jordi Masip. Jawad El Yamiq is suspended after a red card on the bench against Sevilla. La Pucela are also still without key forwards Gonzalo Plata and Shon Weissman through injury too.