Paul Pogba’s mother and agent accuse brother Mathias of extorsion

The football world can most definitely lay claim to the moniker ‘weird and wonderful’, but far too often it strays into strange and concerning.

That appears to be the case in a bizarre story that has emerged out of Italy. Recently audio leaked of Mathias Pogba, brother of Juventus player Paul and a former footballer himself, implying that he would be ruining his sibling’s image.

“Soon I will disclose some huge revelations about my brother Paul and Rafaela Pimienta, his agent, friend, confidant, the one that they now call ‘the most influential women in the world of football’ and whom my brother calls ‘his second mother’, as if one wasn’t enough.”

He goes on to cast aspersions on Paul’s integrity, professionalism and Pimienta’s loyalty to him. Following the passing of Mino Raiola, Pimienta took over Pogba’s business.

In a statement made to the French media, Pimienta and their mother Yeo Moriba said that law enforcement was on the case.

“The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are not, unfortunately, a surprise. They continue on from threats and attempts of extorsion against Paul Pogba.”

“The relevant authorities, in both Italy and France, were informed of it all a month ago and we are not going to add anything else with respect to that matter.”