Pablo Torre facing six months back in the third tier after Barcelona registration switch

Barcelona will no doubt be delighted that Jules Kounde has been registered in time for their match against Real Valladolid, but it could have consequences for another member of the squad.

In an effort to register Kounde, Pablo Torre has been registered with Barcelona Atletic. As pointed out by Toni Juanmarti, if his registration is not changed ahead of the transfer deadline, Torre would only be able to play for Barcelona Atletic – he is absent from Barcelona’s squad to play for Valladolid too.

Pablo Torre no está en la lista de Xavi porque a día de hoy no puede jugar con el primer equipo, como explicó @sergiofernan5ez. Veremos si recupera la ‘licencia’ para hacerlo en los días que quedan de mercado. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) August 28, 2022

That would mean spending at least until January in the third tier of Spanish football under Rafa Marquez. Torre signed from Racing Santander in the same division, who having been promoted are now in Segunda.

There had been talk of a loan move for Torre back to Racing, however that collapsed because of a disagreement amongst the technical staff. The original plan was that Torre would train with the first team and move between Barcelona and Barca Atletic during the season.

While it would not be disastrous, returning to the third division would not be the ideal step for Torre’s development. There is also the chance that further exits at Barcelona allow Torre to be registered with the first team once more.