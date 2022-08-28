Manchester United still showing interest in Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are thought to be locked in negotiations with Chelsea for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Manchester United’s rumoured interest has now been formalised.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aubameyang in his latest exclusive newsletter with Caught Offside. However the Gabonese forward still prefers to move to Chelsea.

The negotiations do not appear to have made much progress during the last week, with Chelsea and Barcelona reportedly €10m apart on their valuation of the player.

Even if Aubameyang prefers Chelsea, whether he is still open to moving to United could play a big role in any potential deal. With no necessity to bring in more money to register players and two clubs interested, it could tip negotiations in Barcelona’s favour.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has always maintained that he would like Aubameyang to remain at the club, but the temptation of a starting spot elsewhere may be decisive.