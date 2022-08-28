Manchester United and Arsenal main candidates for Marco Asensio signature

Carlo Ancelotti has been remarkably open about Marco Asensio’s intentions as the transfer window comes to a close. On Wednesday he admitted that the Spanish attacking midfielder was looking for a way out of Madrid before the market closes.

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League seems to be the most likely destination for Asensio, who has a year left on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to TodoFichajes, Asensio has decided to give Jorge Mendes freedom to find him a club.

The two candidates best-placed currently are Manchester United and Arsenal. Asensio could join former teammates Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro at Old Trafford, but Arsenal have had a long-term interest in him. Mikel Arteta’s capacity to persuade Asensio might make the difference.

Ancelotti has underlined that he values Asensio as part of his squad, but with Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde ahead of him in the pecking order, he could be short of minutes. While his chances are slim somewhere else, staying at Real Madrid might be the end of his chances at making the Spanish World Cup squad.