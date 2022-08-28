Liverpool made slight favourites over Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham signature

Real Madrid have spent most of the 21st century as the splashy spenders in European football, bringing in the biggest and best stars from the game. However recent years have marked a shift in club policy, with Los Blancos aiming to recruit stars earlier in their development, as has been the case with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The next rising talent on their list is Jude Bellingham. That is according to Jan Aage Fjortoft, a well-connected former Sporting Director and now pundit in Germany. Yesterday the news broke that Liverpool had reached a verbal deal with Bellingham and now Fjortoft has claimed that he is the top priority for both Real Madrid and the English side next summer.

Bellingham will be Real Madrid's first priority in midfield next summer.

Wondering if Liverpool already talking to Dortmund to get a pre-agreement with the club.

According to his view of things, Liverpool have a minor advantage over their Champions League final opponents, due to manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with his former club Borussia Dortmund. Ultimately, it will come down to the player’s wishes though.

Re: Bellingham First priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Many in Madrid see him as the long-term option to come in for Luka Modric, who turns 37 this season. Bellingham certainly has the ability to unlock defences in the final third and while they will not want to precipitate Modric’s exit, having the two work together next season could be beneficial for both player and club.