Jules Kounde sets title challenge at Barcelona

Jules Kounde is determined to win a major title this season after finally making his Barcelona debut this weekend.

The French international joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla last month but his registration has been beset by delays due to Barcelona’s financial issues.

The club have been working on contract reductions and player sales to meet domestic FFP rules and ratify Kounde’s place as a first team player.

After missing the opening to games, Kounde started tonight’s game, as Robert Lewandowski inspired Xavi’s side to a 4-0 home win over Real Valladolid.

Despite the problems surrounding his start to life at the Camp Nou, Kounde made an assured debut for La Blaugrana, and he is ready for the challenges ahead.

“I have come to win titles and to continue to progress”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m happy with the victory. It’s very good for the team to continue gaining confidence.

“Lewandowski is a striker who has it all, he shows it with his goals and his overall game. He’s one of the best in the world and his goals help us.”

Kounde was also asked about his positional preference at Barcelona, after starting the game at full back against Valladolid, and he admitted his desire is to switch into central defence in future.

Images via Getty Images