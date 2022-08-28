Julen Lopetegui accuses Sevilla players of ‘glass jaw’ in Almeria defeat

Sevilla fell to defeat last night in a regional derby with Almeria, despite taking the lead through Oliver Torres. However two goals either side of half-time from Largie Ramazani and Umar Sadiq flipped the script on Los Nervionenses and condemned them to their worst start in 41 years.

Julen Lopetegui, who today turns 56, was understandably frustrated with the result. During his post-match press conference he was scathing of his own players though, calling into question their mental strength.

“Negative analysis. Two very different halves. In the first we were superior, with chances to score a few goals, and we had the mistake in the equalising goal. In the second half we had a glass jaw, we went out thinking about the equalising goal too much.”

El Sevilla no arranca. 📌 Los de Lopetegui siguen sin ganar esta temporada. 📌 Con sólo un punto de nueve, es el peor comienzo del conjunto sevillista en 41 años. pic.twitter.com/Q7eSQ2TBzZ — Relevo (@relevo) August 27, 2022

Marca carried his words and Lopetegui went on to explain that his key message at half-time was to forget about the goal. Once again he pointed to Sevilla’s mentality as the issue though.

“In the first half we had a lot of chances. In the second we were very precipitated. It is something we have to correct, to work on and to improve. The mind is very important in football.”

While he probably has a point, the wisdom of publicly bringing this up could be questioned. Lopetegui seemed on the edge of a departure at the end of last season with his squad no longer reacting as they had in the past. However the doubts about his continuity will continue to grow unless the Basque manager can turn the results around.