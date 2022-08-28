Gennaro Gattuso believes Valencia will sign Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is perhaps the biggest name in the Spanish transfer market as the window looms ever larger. The Uruguayan seems set on joining La Liga this summer and the choice appears to have been whittled down to two clubs.

Valencia have been talking to Cavani for several weeks hoping to bring some star quality to their side. Since the sale of Alexander Isak however, Real Sociedad have also appeared on the scene.

Speaking ahead of Valencia’s Monday evening fixture against Atletico Madrid, manager Gennaro Gattuso addressed the issue directly.

“I am optimistic by nature, we are working, speaking, I think that we have chances. Peter Lim is working a lot and I think that we are going to sign Cavani because Lim has a lot of belief in those chances at the moment.”

The Italian then admitted that there was no plan B if Cavani did not end up signing. Mundo Deportivo reported his words.

“When you speak of Cavani, he is not a normal player, he has played at great clubs and at the top level for a long time. He is 35, but he has an incredible mentality, I am speaking about the technical part, not the money, that is not my problem and they are two different things. The problem is that a lot of people talk during an operation and it cannot be closed in two minutes.”

Cavani would certainly add a cutting edge to Valencia’s attack – the Uruguayan is a bona fide goalscorer. The opening two matches have confirmed fears that Valencia may be lacking goals up front, with neither Marcos Andre nor Maxi Gomez looking capable of filling the void left by Goncalo Guedes. Hugo Duro has proven a good option, but Los Che’s potential would take a leap forward with Cavani in their ranks.