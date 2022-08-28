Frenkie de Jong to reject last minute Barcelona exit

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong will stay at the club when the transfer window closes this week.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Dutch international in the last two months.

Despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell the 25-year-old, de Jong has constantly stated his ongoing desire to stay in Catalonia, for the 2022/23 campaign.

De Jong’s representatives previously informed United of his intention to remain at the Camo Nou and the saga appears to be nearing an end.

CBS Sports, via Ben Jacobs, are claiming a decision has been made by both clubs and de Jong will get his wish.

Frenkie de Jong is expected to get his wish and stay at Barcelona. As previously reported, Manchester United have all but given up. No significant new offensive to sign him has taken place. Chelsea haven't made any further progress either. Liverpool looking elsewhere. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 28, 2022

United have resigned themselves to defeat in the race for the former Ajax playmaker and Chelsea have not progressed in talks with Barcelona.

De Jong is set to sign a restructured contract at Barcelona as the club aim to reduce their bloated wage bill next month.