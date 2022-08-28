Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United eyeing Memphis Depay after Juventus deal folded

Memphis Depay finds himself in a curious situation at Barcelona. Having been in negotiations for some time with Juventus, the collapse of that deal has left him without a clear exit route. With just four days remaining in the transfer market, he may end up staying in Catalonia by accident.

One potential route out would be Manchester United. After the Juventus interest fell away, United took began looking into Memphis as an option. The Blaugrana are willing to let him leave for free if Memphis can find a destination. Speaking to Caught Offside as part of his exclusive column, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano explained how it came about.

“Memphis Depay would be ready to terminate his contract with Barcelona in case he finds a top club which suits his ambitions.”

“He was really close to joining Juventus, but it was called off when they couldn’t sell Adrien Rabiot. It was not Depay who walked away from the deal – it was agreed between Memphis and Juventus, but it collapsed and now Juve have decided to focus on other targets.”

There had been links to Real Sociedad in the aftermath of Alexander Isak’s departure to Newcastle United. However that was quickly shot down as Memphis is not interested in a move.

“I’m told there’s nothing going on between Memphis and Real Sociedad. As for Manchester United, there have been some contacts between the player and Man United to explore the situation. The Red Devils are keeping an eye on the situation in case they run into problems with other deals.

“At the moment, though, it’s nothing close to being completed. There are no direct negotiations, we’ll see what happens.”

Romano’s information is little reason for optimism that Memphis might find a departure.

Barcelona will lose little if he stays. However if both he and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remain at the club, the lack of minutes could lead to Memphis’ frustration in the dressing room. In addition, he will want to be playing regularly as the World Cup approaches.