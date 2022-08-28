Ernesto Valverde delighted to secure Ander Herrera return

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde is delighted to have completed a deal to bring Ander Herrera back to the club.

The former Spanish international will return to the Basque Country for the 2022/23 season after securing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star names available for transfer out of the Parc des Princes this summer as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to overhaul his squad.

Herrera’s representatives have been locked in talks with PSG since last month to thrash out a wage settlement for the midfielder.

However, with no agreement reached, Herrera heads back to the Estadio San Mames on loan for 2022/23 campaign with the option to return permanently for a nominal fee next summer.

“He is a player who, both through his personality and his way of playing, can come in handy”, Valverde stated in an interview with Marca.

“We’re hopeful with him, the team will be strengthened by his presence.”

Herrera has joined up with the Athletic squad, after passing a medical examination this weekend, and he is expected to make his second debut for the club at Cadiz tomorrow night.