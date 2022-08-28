Diego Simeone unconcerned by Sergio Reguilon’s Real Madrid passion

For the good of football, fan protests are increasingly common as some of leaders of the game and clubs push the boundaries of what they can get away with. However rarely do fans go out of their way to protest a signing.

That was the case earlier in the summer when it was suggested that Atletico Madrid might sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Renan Lodi is in the process of departing Los Colchoneros and it is thought that Sergio Reguilon will be his replacement arriving on loan from Tottenham.

Reguilon came through at Real Madrid and is known for being passionate about Los Blancos, something which has led to a similar reaction from some Rojiblanco fans as they gave to the Ronaldo news, although not nearly as virulent.

Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s tie with Valencia on Monday, manager Diego Simeone dismissed the idea that this could be a problem. Mundo Deportivo carried his words.

“Juanfran came through at Real Madrid at one point and Filipe, and they are part of the history of our club, Alvaro [Morata] is doing extraordinarily well, Mario [Hermoso] have a lot to us as Champions, [Marcos] Llorente destroyed it.. I look at them as footballers first and foremost.”