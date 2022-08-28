Diego Simeone takes parting shot at Renan Lodi as he leaves for Nottingham Forest

Atletico Madrid are getting ready for their Monday night fixture with Valencia, but that preparation has been somewhat disrupted by the exit of Renan Lodi.

It emerged that the Brazilian defender would be leaving on loan initially to Nottingham Forest, although the Premier League side then have an option to purchase him.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in his pre-match press conference, Simeone first addressed Lodi’s departure by acknowledging that economically it made sense for Los Rojiblancos.

“It’s not just me that is uncomfortable, there are a lot of teams that are coexisting with the economic needs in every club. Grateful for his work, his behaviour, always being willing to help wherever he was needed, as a starter or coming on in the second half. He has always done so in committed manner and we have always been grateful.”

Despite his message of gratitude, Simeone went on to hint at his disappointment that Lodi did not want to stay and win a place at Atletico Madrid.

“Renan has the need to play, to have a lot of minutes in this situation that has come up because of the World Cup and he went to look for that where he believes he can get them.”

“I am not committed to anyone, there is an enormous competition in that area, some like to compete and others prefer to go to other teams in order to have those minutes that gets then closer to being able to go to the World Cup.”

Lodi enjoyed a solid run in the Atleti team during the second half of last season, playing a crucial role in their Champions League victory over Manchester United.

However this season Lodi has been benched for both matches at the start of the season, with Yannick Carrasco and Saul Niguez playing ahead of him.