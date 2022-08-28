Barcelona’s Ez Abde set to renew contract before leaving to La Liga club on loan

Barcelona’s incredible depth across the front line is a blessing for manager Xavi Hernandez, however it does mean limiting opportunities for their young talents.

Alex Collado is well liked by Xavi but has been forced to leave the club for Elche on loan in search of minutes. The next out the door could be Ez Abde.

The Moroccan winger burst onto the scene last season, exhibiting an aggressive and effective dribbling style. Getting a look in at Barcelona is a very different task this season from last though.

El Valladolid confía en cerrar a Abde en las próximas horas. Si nada se tuerce, el extremo del Barça se irá cedido allí. Antes, renovará tres temporadas más, hasta 2026. ✍ @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/vSB2hsHKSz — Relevo (@relevo) August 27, 2022

Barcelona take on Real Valladolid on Sunday evening and he has been left out their matchday squad. As per Matteo Moretto, Abde is set to join Valladolid on loan in the coming hours.

His contract expires in 2024 and to avoid him returning with just a year left on his deal, Barcelona will renew his contract until 2026.

Abde should add some necessary verve and daring to the Valladolid attack. Although he may have to become accustomed to not having as much of the ball, none of Oscar Plano, Toni Villa, Gonzalo Plata or Ivan Sanchez have quite the same ability to take on players as he does.