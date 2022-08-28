Barcelona remain open to Celta Vigo target Javi Galan

Barcelona could still make a last minute swoop for Celta Vigo defender Javi Galan.

La Blaugrana are still on the hunt for new signings in the final days of the transfer window despite spending over €100m on new players this summer.

Xavi has confirmed his plans to sign a new right back in the coming days but he could still make a move to strengthen the opposite side of his back line.

Barcelona had previously agreed a deal to sign Chelsea star Marcos Alonso, to boost their left back options, but the move has not been confirmed by the Catalan giants.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi hinted Galan is a ‘possibility’ in the market, with the 27-year-old costing less than Alonso, on a reduced salary.

Barcelona are working on a €9m deal for Galan despite Celta’s insistence on securing a fee closer to his €18m release clause in Galicia.