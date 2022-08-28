Barcelona register finally register Jules Kounde for Matchday 3 of La Liga

Barcelona can cross of the biggest item on their agenda off the list after they managed to inscribe Jules Kounde into their La Liga squad on Saturday evening.

The French defender signed for Barcelona towards the end of July and for the previous two matchdays has been the only Barcelona player not registered for La Liga.

It was seemingly a point of frustration for the defender, who is expected to win a starting spot in the Azulgrana defence quickly. Many are wondering exactly how this is possible ahead of this weekend’s match against Real Valladolid but was not last week, as there have been no major movements out of Barcelona this week. Only Samuel Umtiti has left the club on loan for Lecce and most of his salary will be paid by Barcelona as per multiple reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, this was made possible through Article 92 of the La Liga rules. Clubs are allowed to anticipate future income, through a transfer or salary change for example, provided that change then occurs during the season. It also requires the President or Board of Directors to provide a bank guarantee, rather than the club, in case the anticipated income does not arrive.

Once again Barcelona have taken the long route towards to improving the squad. The entire drama over registration will likely be put aside once Kounde takes to the pitch at Camp Nou though.