Almeria defeat equals Sevilla’s worst league record in a decade

Sevilla fell to defeat last night against Almeria, ratcheting up the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Basque coach stayed on at the end of the last season when it looked for all the world that he might depart after three successful seasons. A poor start to their league campaign, taking just one point from a possible nine, has reaffirmed the feeling that it might have been the right time to part ways.

Following Saturday’s match Sporting Director Monchi took it upon himself to enter into a dialogue with the travelling Sevilla fans in a bid to cool tensions.

Sevilla verliest van Almería en start met 1/9. Monchi verplicht zijn spelers om zich te excuseren bij de eigen aanhang pic.twitter.com/MS8N144nYi — Michael Van Vaerenbergh (@mvanvaerenbergh) August 28, 2022

According to Fran Martinez, Lopetegui has now equalled an unwanted record from a decade ago. In 2012, Michel was dismissed shortly after winning just 3 of 15 matches in La Liga. Across the beginning of this season and the end of last, Lopetegui has also reached that unfortunate milestone.

The suggestion coming out of Seville is that part of the reason Lopetegui held onto his job was financial. However it may cost Los Nervionenses more in the long-run, should they fail to qualify for the Champions League.