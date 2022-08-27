Xavi Hernandez leaves Sergino Dest out in the cold with cutting evaluation

Barcelona have just five days left in the transfer market to get deals done and Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that there is one position he wants strengthened more than others.

Speaking ahead of their match with Real Valladolid on Sunday, Xavi was rather coy on the possibility of Memphis Depay or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club. He also batted away a question about Marcos Alonso.

Asked whether he wanted to strengthen the full-back positions, Xavi was far more transparent.

“Seeing the trajectory of [Alejandro] Balde we have the position of left-back well covered, at right-back we have Sergi and Dest, but he knows the situation of the club and my stance towards him.”

“Sergi, Ronald [Araujo] or Jules [Kounde] will have to play. The intention of the club is to strengthen the right-back spot.”

Sergino Dest is reportedly keen to stay at Barcelona no matter what the current attitude towards him is, as per Diario AS. The US international does not want to leave before the 2022 World Cup. However Xavi appears to be doing what he can to force him out of the club.

It seems clear that if they can find the space in their salary limit, Barcelona will look for a right-back in the coming days. Despite Dest’s desire to stay at the club, he risks being left unregistered for league matches if it comes down to a choice between him and a new signing.